Lucknow Broad Daylight Murder: Post-Mortem Reveals Former IAS Officer's Wife Strangulated

Lucknow: The police and forensics department officials went to the spot where the former IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey's wife was murdered. The investigation has revealed that the incident was not carried out by robbers but by persons familiar with the deceased. The police recreated the incident while the police found important evidence in CCTV cameras and they may soon expose the killers.

On Saturday, former IAS Devendra Nath Dubey had gone to play golf at 7.30 in the morning and when he came back around 9.40 am, the house was ransacked. Immediately, he reached the first floor and saw his wife's body in the bathroom in a pool of blood. Immediately, Dubey called the police in a distraught state. In turn, the police and forensic team, along with senior officers, reached the spot and an investigation was launched.

The police and forensic team searched all the CCTV cameras installed nearby and took fingerprints from all the doors and cupboards in the house. The police found Mohani Dubey's purse, bag and passport lying in a tub filled with water near her body in the bathroom. It would appear that someone searched her purse. When nothing was found, they threw it in the tub.

The police investigation has revealed that the miscreants, who entered the house of the former IAS did not face any opposition. Police suspect that Mohini Dubey knew the killers. That's why she might have let them in. Not only this, the killers had information about everything in the house. They also knew where the DVRs of CCTV cameras were located. Jewellery is kept in the cupboard. Police suspect that the criminals involved in this murder were acquaintances of the former IAS officer or his wife.

According to sources, the police received the information during the investigation that this murder could be due to money. Sources say that the police have received information that a few days ago, former IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey sold the Gomti Nagar flat for Rs 90 lakhs. Mohini Dubey had kept this money with herself.

For the past few days, arguments have been taking place at Devendra Nath Dubey's house regarding the distribution of the money. Mohini Dubey was adamant that the money would remain with her. Although the former IAS had explained to his wife, Mohini was not ready to accept it. The jewellery missing from the house also belonged to the former officer's first wife. In that backdrop, the police suspect a person behind this murder, who is claiming his rights to the jewellery and money.

It is learnt the former IAS officer's first wife died in 2005 due to a heart attack, after that he married Mohini. Dubey has two sons from his first wife and they are staying elsewhere.

Furthermore, the post-mortem of Mohini Dubey was conducted and in the report, doctors found strangulation marks and injuries on the head. Later, the body was dumped in the bathroom. She was hit on the head with a heavy object. This caused the head injury. The police registered a case of robbery and murder based on a complaint lodged by former IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey.

Read more: Retired IAS Officer's Wife Murdered In Broad Daylight In Uttar Pradesh