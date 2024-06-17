ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Shares Photo of Ranbir and Raha, 'No Caption Needed' for This Adorable Father-Daughter Moment

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo of her daughter Raha and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, enjoying a father-daughter moment during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The snapshot, posted after Father's Day, received an outpouring of love from fans.

Alia Bhatt Shares Photo of Ranbir and Raha (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has treated her social media fans and followers to an adorable snapshot of her little bundle of joy, Raha, sharing a heartwarming moment with her father, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The picture, posted a day after Father's Day, shows the father-daughter duo strolling hand-in-hand, likely during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy.

The picture shows Raha clad in a bright yellow frock, while Ranbir keeps it casual in a green sweatshirt paired with white shorts. The duo even twinned in white sneakers, adding to the overall cuteness of the scene. Alia captioned the photo with a simple yet sweet message, "no caption needed," accompanied by a yellow heart and a flower emoji. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Awww..! This picture just won the internet today! cutest." Other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

In a previous interview with a fashion and lifestyle magazine, Alia revealed that Ranbir has become more sensitive and hands-on as a father since Raha's birth. She shared that he has unique ways of bonding with their daughter, such as sitting with her by the window to enjoy the breeze and gaze at a green plant. Alia tries to repeat this routine when Ranbir is away, as he worries that Raha might forget him.

