Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad

New Delhi : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain his Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He will vacate Wayanad in Kerala, from where Priyanka Gandhi will contest the byelection. This was announced by Congress national president Mallikharjun Kharge at a joint press conference with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal.

Earlier, the Congress top leaders held discussions at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence when these decisions were taken. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mallikharjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the discussions.

Rahul Gandhi, who also spoke at the press conference, said that it was not an easy decision to make as he was emotionally connected to both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. "Yeh hamara purana rishta hai" (This is our old relationship), Rahul Gandhi said on his decision to eventually pick Rae Bareli. At the same time, he said that he would never forget the enjoyable time he had in the last five years as the representative of the people of Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi, who also spoke on the occasion, said that she would work hard to win the affection of the people of Wayanad and that she would let them feel the absence of Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have an emotional relationship with Raebareli and the people of Wayanad. In the last 5 years, the people of Wayanad stood with me and gave me energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will stand by the commitments that we've made. We will deliver on those commitments. I'm confident that Priyanka is going to win the elections and will be a very good representative for the people of Wayanad. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad for the rest of my life & I love every single person in Wayanad."

Rahul Gandhi got a massive victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Congress workers eagerly awaited his decision even as political pundits predicted the likelihood of Rahul Gandhi going with Rae Bareli considering it being the Gandhi's traditional stronghold. Rahul Gandhi won Rae Bareil by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes and Wayanad by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi's latest decision came a day ahead of the June 18 deadline for him to vacate either Rae Bareli or Wayanad as per the norms. As per the constitution, a candidate would have to vacate one of the two constituencies within 14 days after being declared as elected. Rahul Gandhi was declared elected from both the seats on June 4.

In today's meeting, the Congress top leaders also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi should accept the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Already, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution on June 8, urging Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House.