15-Yr-Old Girl Goes Missing From Kota, Found In Chennai After A Week

Kota: A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from Rajasthan's Kota district a week ago, was found from Chennai, police said on Monday. She was brought to Kota and then sent back home in Jodhpur, police.

Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said the girl, a resident of Jodhpur had come to Kota for coaching and stayed at Mahavir Nagar police station area. On June 10, she left her hostel in the morning saying she was going for her coaching classes but when she did not reach the hostel in the afternoon, the hostel operator reported at the local police station following which, Kota City Police registered a case.

After which, a probe was initiated under the leadership of Mahavir Nagar police station officer Mahendra Maru, Human Trafficking Unit and Cyber ​​Cell to trace the girl, Duhan said.

Investigations revealed that the girl reached Kota Junction instead of going to her coaching institute, from where she went to Surat by Sampark Kranti train. Based on this information, a police team reached Surat with the girl's family. However, after investigating in Surat it was found that the girl had gone to Mumbai, from where she had headed for Chennai.

The Kota Police set up a team on June 14 and the officers left for Chennai. Finally, the girl was found in Periyamet in Chennai. After which, she was brought to Kota and presented before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday. Later, she was sent back home, police said.

Presently, nothing has been revealed as to why the girl left Kota and what she had been doing in Chennai.

Read more

Four Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ganga at Patna's Barh; 13 Others Rescued