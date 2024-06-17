ETV Bharat / state

15-Yr-Old Girl Goes Missing From Kota, Found In Chennai After A Week

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

The girl was staying at a hostel in Kota, where she was enrolled at a coaching institute. On June 10, she left hostel in the morning for her coaching classes. After she did not return, a report was registered and probe was launched to trace her. It was found that she left Kota and went to Surat, Mumbai and Chennai. Finally, the girl was found from Chennai.

15-Yr-Old Girl Goes Missing From Kota, Found In Chennai After A Week
Kota police station (ETV Bharat Picture)

Kota: A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from Rajasthan's Kota district a week ago, was found from Chennai, police said on Monday. She was brought to Kota and then sent back home in Jodhpur, police.

Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said the girl, a resident of Jodhpur had come to Kota for coaching and stayed at Mahavir Nagar police station area. On June 10, she left her hostel in the morning saying she was going for her coaching classes but when she did not reach the hostel in the afternoon, the hostel operator reported at the local police station following which, Kota City Police registered a case.

After which, a probe was initiated under the leadership of Mahavir Nagar police station officer Mahendra Maru, Human Trafficking Unit and Cyber ​​Cell to trace the girl, Duhan said.

Investigations revealed that the girl reached Kota Junction instead of going to her coaching institute, from where she went to Surat by Sampark Kranti train. Based on this information, a police team reached Surat with the girl's family. However, after investigating in Surat it was found that the girl had gone to Mumbai, from where she had headed for Chennai.

The Kota Police set up a team on June 14 and the officers left for Chennai. Finally, the girl was found in Periyamet in Chennai. After which, she was brought to Kota and presented before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday. Later, she was sent back home, police said.

Presently, nothing has been revealed as to why the girl left Kota and what she had been doing in Chennai.

Read more

Four Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ganga at Patna's Barh; 13 Others Rescued

TAGGED:

GIRL GOES MISSING FROM KOTAGIRL WAS FOUND FROM CHENNAIKOTA POLICEKOTA MISSING GIRL FOUND IN CHENNAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.