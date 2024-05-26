ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu's 'Heart Bursts with Pride' as Son Gautam Graduates: 'Next Chapter Is Yours to Write'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

Mahesh Babu, who is known for cherishing precious moments with his family, proudly celebrating each milestone in their lives, is elated as his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, graduated. The actor documents the proud moment on social media.

Mahesh Babu, who is known for cherishing precious moments with his family, proudly celebrating each milestone in their lives, is elated as his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, graduated. The actor documents the proud moment on social media.
Gautam Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to share his pride and joy as his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, graduated. In a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture from the graduation ceremony, Mahesh expressed his excitement for Gautam's future endeavours.

The actor shared a string of pictures and videos from Gautam's graduation ceremony. In one of the images, Mahesh is seen posing with Gautam. He looked sharp in a black t-shirt and denim, sporting a bearded look and long locks for his upcoming film SSMB29, catching the attention of many.

Sending his best wishes to Gautam, Mahesh encouraged him to embrace the next chapter of his life and pursue his dreams with confidence, assuring him of unconditional love and support. "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️," wrote the superstar on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar also shared her pride as Gautam graduated. She posted a series of family photos from Gautam's graduation ceremony, capturing the moment with joy.

In her social media post, Namrata expressed her feelings, saying, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️."

For unversed, Mahesh and his wife Namrata are proud parents to Gautam and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their journey as a couple began after a five-year courtship, culminating in a cherished wedding ceremony on February 10, 2005, in Chennai.

Meanwhile, professionally, Mahesh is gearing up for SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. To get into the skin of the character in the film, Mahesh underwent intense physical training and workshops, as the movie promises to be a grand jungle adventure. Reports suggest that his role may draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman from the epic Ramayan.

Read More

  1. The Reign of Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan Is to Be Continued with Tentpole Lineup
  2. Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Extend Heartfelt Wishes, Allu Arjun says 'FEAR is FIRE'
  3. SSMB29 Makers Shoot down Rumours about Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's Next: 'We Want to Clarify That...'
Last Updated :May 26, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

TAGGED:

GAUTAM GHATTAMANENI GRADUATIONSMAHESH BABUTOLLYWOOD NEWSMAHESH BABU SON GAUTAM GRADUATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.