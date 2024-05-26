Mahesh Babu's 'Heart Bursts with Pride' as Son Gautam Graduates: 'Next Chapter Is Yours to Write'

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to share his pride and joy as his son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, graduated. In a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture from the graduation ceremony, Mahesh expressed his excitement for Gautam's future endeavours.

The actor shared a string of pictures and videos from Gautam's graduation ceremony. In one of the images, Mahesh is seen posing with Gautam. He looked sharp in a black t-shirt and denim, sporting a bearded look and long locks for his upcoming film SSMB29, catching the attention of many.

Sending his best wishes to Gautam, Mahesh encouraged him to embrace the next chapter of his life and pursue his dreams with confidence, assuring him of unconditional love and support. "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️," wrote the superstar on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar also shared her pride as Gautam graduated. She posted a series of family photos from Gautam's graduation ceremony, capturing the moment with joy.

In her social media post, Namrata expressed her feelings, saying, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️."

For unversed, Mahesh and his wife Namrata are proud parents to Gautam and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their journey as a couple began after a five-year courtship, culminating in a cherished wedding ceremony on February 10, 2005, in Chennai.

Meanwhile, professionally, Mahesh is gearing up for SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. To get into the skin of the character in the film, Mahesh underwent intense physical training and workshops, as the movie promises to be a grand jungle adventure. Reports suggest that his role may draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman from the epic Ramayan.