SSMB29 Makers Shoot down Rumours about Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's Next: 'We Want to Clarify That...'

Hyderabad: Rumours swirled around Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB 29. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli recently made headlines after a webloid reported makers tapping casting director Viren Swami for the film. However, amidst the excitement, Durga Arts, the production banner behind the film, decided to clear the air. They addressed a specific misleading report about the involvement of Viren Swami, stating firmly that he had no role in the project.

Squashing rumours, the team released a statement that reads: "We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr. Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary."

SSMB29 makers react to latest rumours about casting director Viren Swami's inclusion in the team (ETV Bharat)

Fans eagerly anticipate updates on the movie, which promises to be an epic adventure. Mahesh Babu's recent public appearance, sporting long hair reminiscent of 90s movie stars, added to the buzz. Despite his attempt to conceal the new look under a cap during a voting visit, fans couldn't help but notice. Decked in a simple blue tee and jeans, Mahesh's rugged appearance hinted at the character he might portray in #SSMB29.

While reports hint at an August 2024 start for filming, no official confirmation has been made by the makers. As reported earlier, the film is said to be a globe-trotting action thriller, with Mahesh Babu possibly channeling his inner Indiana Jones. His character in the film is inspired by traits of Lord Hanuman from Ramayan.

Bankrolled by KL Narayana, it's touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Rajamouli, who is known for larger than life dramas like Baahubali and RRR, is seemingly promising grandeur on an unprecedented scale. Fans are eagerly awaiting further developments in this cinematic extravaganza in which Mahesh Babu is likely pull off 8 distinct looks.