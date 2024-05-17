ETV Bharat / entertainment

SSMB29 Makers Shoot down Rumours about Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's Next: 'We Want to Clarify That...'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

SSMB29, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli is making headlines as makers release an official statement to squash swirling rumours around the film. Read on for SSMB29 makers' official word on casting director Viren Swami's inclusion in the team.
File: Mahesh Babu(IANS)

SSMB29, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli is making headlines as makers release an official statement to squash swirling rumours around the film. Read on for SSMB29 makers' official word on casting director Viren Swami's inclusion in the team.

Hyderabad: Rumours swirled around Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB 29. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli recently made headlines after a webloid reported makers tapping casting director Viren Swami for the film. However, amidst the excitement, Durga Arts, the production banner behind the film, decided to clear the air. They addressed a specific misleading report about the involvement of Viren Swami, stating firmly that he had no role in the project.

Squashing rumours, the team released a statement that reads: "We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr. Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary."

SSMB29, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli is making headlines as makers release an official statement to squash swirling rumours around the film. Read on for SSMB29 makers' official word on casting director Viren Swami's inclusion in the team.
SSMB29 makers react to latest rumours about casting director Viren Swami's inclusion in the team (ETV Bharat)

Fans eagerly anticipate updates on the movie, which promises to be an epic adventure. Mahesh Babu's recent public appearance, sporting long hair reminiscent of 90s movie stars, added to the buzz. Despite his attempt to conceal the new look under a cap during a voting visit, fans couldn't help but notice. Decked in a simple blue tee and jeans, Mahesh's rugged appearance hinted at the character he might portray in #SSMB29.

While reports hint at an August 2024 start for filming, no official confirmation has been made by the makers. As reported earlier, the film is said to be a globe-trotting action thriller, with Mahesh Babu possibly channeling his inner Indiana Jones. His character in the film is inspired by traits of Lord Hanuman from Ramayan.

Bankrolled by KL Narayana, it's touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Rajamouli, who is known for larger than life dramas like Baahubali and RRR, is seemingly promising grandeur on an unprecedented scale. Fans are eagerly awaiting further developments in this cinematic extravaganza in which Mahesh Babu is likely pull off 8 distinct looks.

Read More

  1. SSMB29 Buzz: Mahesh Babu to Go Incognito. Read Why
  2. SSMB29: Mahesh Babu's Makeover Sparks Buzz for SS Rajamouli Collaboration - Watch
  3. SSMB29: 8 Distinct Looks for Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's Jungle Adventure

TAGGED:

SSMB29 UPDATESSSMB MAKERS OFFICIAL STATEMENTMAHESH BABUSS RAJAMOULISSMB29 CASTING DIRECTOR VIREN SWAMI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.