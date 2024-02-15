Kriti Sanon Answers Fan Questions on TBMAUJ Sequel, Reveals THIS about Shahid Kapoor

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Kriti Sanon in a recent #AskKriti session on X opened up about her equation with TBMAUJ co-star Shahid Kapoor. She also shed light on plans of a part 2 of the film.

Hyderabad: Along with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the release of her most recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie, which Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi co-directed, was released in theatres earlier this month. Even though the movie has only been in theatres for a week, the excitement surrounding it is still quite high, as evidenced by the responses from fans during Kriti Sanon's Q&A session on X.

A fan who seemed to be highly impressed with the film, inquired about the film's second part. Taking to X, he wrote, "When can we expect part 2 #TBMAUJ #AskKriti (accompanied by red-heart and relived face emojis)" . Adding to the enthusiasm, the Mimi actress hinted, "With all the love pouring in, I'm sure Amit & Aradhana (writers&directors) are compelled to write Part 2 soooonnnn!" (Along with heart-eye and red-heart emojis)

As the film continues to do well at the box office, Kriti revealed during AMA session how entertaining her co-star Shahid Kapoor is on set. On Thursday, a fan asked Kriti, "How fun is #ShahidKapoor when shooting on set? #AskKriti" on X (formerly known as Twitter). Kriti revealed the aspects that make Shahid entertaining: "He, his punjabi music, and his sense of humour—all are incredibly entertaining!!" she exclaimed.

The film, directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, lasts 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds). The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave it a U/A certificate. CBFC shortened a sequence in which the characters are intimate by 25%. They trimmed 9 seconds from the original 36-second sequence, reducing it to 27 seconds. Aside from that, the CBFC replaced the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the film's second half.

TBMAUJ, billed as an 'Impossible Love Story,' is a romantic comedy in which Kriti plays a robot, providing the viewers with a unique relationship blooming between a young man and artificial intelligence.

