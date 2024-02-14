Shahid Kapoor Reveals His 'Date for Tonight' While Wifey Mira Rajput Travels on Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor doesn't shy away from expressing his admiration for his beloved wife, Mira Rajput. On Valentine's Day, while most people were cherishing moments with their significant others, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor found himself away from his lady love. In a humorous twist, Shahid took to his social media handle to unveil his date for the day.

In his Instagram Story, Shahid Kapoor displayed his affection for his wife, Mira Rajput. The video showcased the actor in a casual hoodie, recording himself from within a vehicle. With warmth in his voice, Kapoor said, "I love you, Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight." He then revealed an actual date, which he playfully ate, with a cute expression on his face. Shahid, who tied the knot with Mira on July 7, 2015, is blessed with two children - a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

During a recent interview with a newswire, Shahid spoke about a defining moment in his life, where he referred to the Radha Soami organization. He expressed that the organization has become his chosen spiritual path, as he has always possessed a deep curiosity about life, its origins, and purpose, and he often felt lost due to the lack of answers.

Moreover, he emphasized his strong affiliation with the Radha Soami path, highlighting how it has greatly influenced his understanding of the world and himself, providing a meaningful context for his experiences.

In terms of his professional endeavours, Shahid recently starred alongside Kriti Sanon in the sci-fi romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which garnered positive reviews from critics. His upcoming project includes a film titled Deva, featuring Pooja Hegde.