TBMAUJ Box Office Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Breaches 1 Million Mark in North America

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

TBMAUJ Box Office Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Breaches 1 Million Mark in North America

Shaid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has once agin picked up pace at the domestic box office. But that's just not it, the robo com has crossed the 1 million threshold in North America as of February 14.

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has had a decent start at the box office. The romantic comedy film, directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, had a successful opening weekend, grossing Rs 55.10 crore in the first three days of its release. However, the film's revenues fell sharply on Monday, earning only Rs 3.65 crore. Despite this setback, TBMAUJ bounced back on Tuesday, with earnings increasing slightly.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to gross around Rs 3.85 crore on its fifth day, indicating a consistent performance. This takes the film's total box office earnings to Rs 34.6 crore net in India. Despite encountering difficulty in retaining its early success, the film continues to draw crowds, helped by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's onscreen chemistry. Industry experts believe the family entertainer will experience positive growth in the coming days.

Speaking of overseas receipts, the film is on track to become Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser in North America, having earned more than 1 million dollars as of February 14. Maddock Films, the production banner, shared the global collections, saying, "BRB, we're celebrating the audience's love! 😍" The impossible love tale reaches $1 million in North America, becoming Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser! ✨"

The film, dubbed as "an impossible love story," stars Shahid as a man who falls in love and wishes to marry a robot named Sifra, who is played by Kriti. It also stars legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar are co-producers.

Read More

  1. TBMAUJ X Review: Netizens Laud Shahid- Kriti's Rom Com; Call It Perfect Picture for Valentine's Day
  2. Maybe He Still Hasn't Seen Film: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Shahid Kapoor's Silence Post Animal Success
  3. His journey is very different to mine: Shahid Kapoor reacts to Hrithik Roshan's stardum comment

TAGGED:

TBMAUJ Box Office Day 5Shahid Kapoor and Kriti SanonTBMAUJ overseas collection

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

10 Key Recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.