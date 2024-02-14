TBMAUJ Box Office Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Breaches 1 Million Mark in North America

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has had a decent start at the box office. The romantic comedy film, directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, had a successful opening weekend, grossing Rs 55.10 crore in the first three days of its release. However, the film's revenues fell sharply on Monday, earning only Rs 3.65 crore. Despite this setback, TBMAUJ bounced back on Tuesday, with earnings increasing slightly.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to gross around Rs 3.85 crore on its fifth day, indicating a consistent performance. This takes the film's total box office earnings to Rs 34.6 crore net in India. Despite encountering difficulty in retaining its early success, the film continues to draw crowds, helped by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's onscreen chemistry. Industry experts believe the family entertainer will experience positive growth in the coming days.

Speaking of overseas receipts, the film is on track to become Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser in North America, having earned more than 1 million dollars as of February 14. Maddock Films, the production banner, shared the global collections, saying, "BRB, we're celebrating the audience's love! 😍" The impossible love tale reaches $1 million in North America, becoming Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser! ✨"

The film, dubbed as "an impossible love story," stars Shahid as a man who falls in love and wishes to marry a robot named Sifra, who is played by Kriti. It also stars legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar are co-producers.