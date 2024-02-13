TBMAUJ BO Day 4: Shahid- Kriti's Film Comes Crashing down on First Monday; Drops by More Than 65 Pc

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a steep fall of more than 65 percent on Monday. The film opened in theatres on February 9 to mixed reviews.

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in the news for their first collaboration Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which released in thetares on February 9, 2024. TBMAUJ is a science fiction romance comedy directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia playing key roles. The movie had received mixed reviews from the audience, while fans were blown away by Shahid and Kriti's chemistry, many were let down by the weak storyline, which had an impact on the box office collection.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 6.7 crore on Friday. Interestingly, the opening weekend saw an increase in earnings, with TBMAUJ earning Rs 9.65 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) and Rs 10.5 crores on day 3 (first Sunday), bringing the total collections of the film to Rs 27 crores. Given the pattern, it was expected to suffer a significant drop in collections today (first Monday). As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to earn approximately Rs 3.75 crore on its fourth day, bringing its total to Rs 30.85 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's decrease could have been as dramatic as Fighter's, but that has not happened for the robo-com, thanks to the buy one get one offer on popular ticket booking services, which will last until February 14th, 2024. A not so bad Monday turnout, followed by two additional days of the buy one get one offer, has somewhat confirmed that the robo-com starring Shahid and Kriti will gross Rs 40 crores in its first week, which is very fine.

The true trend for the picture will only be known when there are no incentives for prospective audiences. There are also no new releases in the 16 February week, so TBMAUJ will remain the most popular film among Indian viewers. The film delves into an impossible love story set in the undiscovered territory of artificial intelligence (AI). Shahid plays a man who falls in love and chooses to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film is bankrolled by Maddock Films.

TBMAUJ Box Office Day 4Shahid Kapoor and Kriti SanonTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

