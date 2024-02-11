Watch: Kriti Sanon's 'Khandaan' Aces Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Hook Step after Watching Film

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for her role in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Not just her fans and general audiences, now even her 'Khandaan' has shown appreciation for the film. The actor shared a boomerang wherein her full family can be seen enacting the key step from the title track of the film.

Sharing the video, she wrote: "When your khaandaan can’t stop doing the step after watching the film! 🤣🤣😍#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya" The film released in thetares on February 9, ahead of the Valentines Day amid mixed response. However, the film's songs have proved to be a major pull force, adding to the buzz around the film. It seems like even her family could not abstain themselves from trying the quirky hook step from the title song.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, received a wide international release in key markets including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It continues to do well at the global box office with an outstanding debut with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 14.04 crore on Friday. The film then saw a considerable increase in profits on Saturday. Maddock Films reported that the film grossed an estimated Rs 20.02 crore on its second day.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The production house expressed gratitude for the enormous support by sharing the film's collection on its official social media accounts on Sunday, thanking fans for showering love on the family entertainer. "Can't get enough of your love & support on this family entertainer," the makers wrote in a tweet. With this additional boost, the film's total global collections now stand at an estimated Rs 34.06 crore.

Domestically, the robo com continues to dazzle, adding an estimated Rs 17 crore nett to the film's total earnings. The film grossed Rs 7.02 crore nett on its first day and increased to Rs 10.50 crore nett on the second day. TBMAUJ billed as a "impossible love story," stars Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, an engineer involved in an unusual romantic relationship with a robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, features a talented ensemble that includes legendary performers Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.