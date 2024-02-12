Two Hearts, One Ticket: TBMAUJ Makers Announce Valentine's Day Offer; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9, ahead of Valentine's Day 2024. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles, as well as veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Now, in the latest development, makers have announced a Valentine's Day offer for February 14 to woo moviegoers.

The film brings a lovely mix of humour, romance, and family drama. It hits the perfect balance between humour, emotions, and romance, ensuring that there are no dull moments. The film aims to keep audiences entertained throughout its runtime, thanks to plenty of humorous sequences and heartfelt moments.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon deliver terrific performances, giving charm and dimension to their characters, which makes it a must watch for Valentine's Day. The film has a lovely blend of comedy, romance, and surprise aspects that keep audiences amused from beginning to end. As Valentine's Week takes on its romantic atmosphere, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya appears as an ideal choice for couples looking for a lighthearted and fun film experience.

Whether you enjoy romantic comedies or are seeking for a feel-good movie to commemorate the season of love, this film promises to be a delight for audiences of all ages. The film, written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah has grossed over Rs 26 crore within three days of its premiere. The film made Rs 6.7 crore on day one and Rs 9.65 crore on day two.

Early estimates indicate that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned approximately Rs 10.50 crore nett in India on its third day. The film has grossed Rs 26.85 crore nett in India. Talking about the film, Shahid plays a man who falls in love and chooses to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). It debuted in theatres to mixed reviews and is bankrolled by Maddock Films.