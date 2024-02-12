Valentine's Week: From Ranbir-Alia to Sidharth- Kiara, Look at Celebs Embrace on Hug Day

Hyderabad: Valentine's Week is all about celebrating a week of love and joy with your partner. While Valentine's Day is on February 14, the celebrations begin on February 7. Every day presents an opportunity to show affection for someone important. After enjoying Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), and Promise Day (February 11), the sixth day of Valentine's Week is Hug Day. It occurs on February 12.

The sixth day before Valentine's Day is Hug Day. On this day, let's look at some viral photos of celebrities cuddling their significant others.

Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final

Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli

Several images and videos of the actress circulated on the internet during the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia. However, this heartbreaking moment with her husband Virat Kohli following India's defeat has garnered the most attention. Anushka, who was visibly unhappy, was spotted hugging Virat after the match in an attempt to calm him.

Virat and Anushka's lovely hug post wedding

Anushka Sharma with her hubby Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, and it made the entire country believe in love. The couple never opened about their relationship. However, it appears that things altered dramatically once they tied the knot. After becoming husband and wife, the couple has publicly shared posts about each other on their social media accounts and continues to provide their fans romantic getaways on occasion. The Indian cricket team captain shared a photo of himself holding his wife in his arms. The duo is seen hugging passionately.

Allu Arjun hugs wifey Sneha on their tenth wedding anniversary at the Taj Mahal

Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha marked their tenth wedding anniversary at the Taj Mahal. On March 6, 2011, the pair got hitched in Hyderabad. They have two gorgeous children: son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. The two in white posed in front of the stunning Taj Mahal. In a candid photo, Allu may be seen cuddling his wife.

Ram Charan fills wife Upasana in warm embrace

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni

Megastar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, who are expecting their first child ten years after their wedding, are making the most of their time together. The entrepreneur took to Instagram to share photos from her baby shower when she was five and a half months pregnant. In the video that Upasana uploaded on social media, she and her husband can be seen twinning in white - a pure colour palette - for the gorgeous baby shower. In another batch of photos, Ram is seen hugging Upasana.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snuggle in Christmas party 2023



Alia Bhatt used Instagram to share photos from the Christmas celebration. Her photo with husband Ranbir Kapoor made hearts melt. Alia posted several photos from the Christmas party she hosted. What has captured netizens' hearts is her photo with Ranbir. The two can be seen wrapped in each others arms, setting major couple goals.

Alia Bhatt with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Kiara Advani fills Sidharth Malhotra in arms

Kiara Advani with her husband Sidharth Malhotra

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged a heartfelt hug. Sidharth won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Best Actor Critics award for his 2021 film Shershaah, and while holding the prize, he met his co-star Kiara Advani at the ceremony and greeted her with an embrace. A paparazzo's Instagram account posted a video from the red carpet of Kiara walking towards Sidharth and hugging him.