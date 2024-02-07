Not Journey or Destination, Company Matters: Sidharth-Kiara's Mushy Post on 1st Wedding Anniversary

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared an endearing post as they complete a year of togetherness. The couple exchanged vows last year in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan.

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani marked their first wedding anniversary with a mushy post. The couple took to social media to share a stunning picture accompanied with endearing words celebrating a year of marital bliss.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara shared a collab post featuring them enjoying horse-riding. Sharing the picture, the duo wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove ❤️😘."

The Shershaah couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort located near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Following this, they organised receptions in Delhi for their close circle and later in Mumbai for their friends from the film fraternity.

On the work front, Kiara is set to share the screen with Ram Charan in Game Changer, an action-packed drama intertwined with contemporary politics. The movie will hit the screens in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Her latest appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Additionally, she's slated to appear in "War 2" alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently marked his debut on the OTT platform with the cop series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He's also lined up for Yodha, where he'll share the screen with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Buzz has it, Sidharth is also being considered for a role in Aankhen 2 and an untitled project with Shashank Khaitan.

Read More

  1. Sidharth Malhotra takes wifey Kiara Advani on dinner date, pose for paps holding hands
  2. Nothing much to see here, just Kiara Advani having an exotic birthday holiday with Sidharth Malhotra - watch video
  3. Watch: Kiara Advani oozes Barbie vibes at India Couture Week, Sidharth Malhotra's mom gives flying kisses from front row
Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

TAGGED:

Sidharth MalhotraKiara AdvaniSidharth Kiara Wedding Anniversary

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.