Exclusive| GCA Denies Reports Of RCB Cancelling Practice Session Due To Security Threats

Ahmedabad / Hyderabad: Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Wednesday denied all the reports claiming that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelled their practice session here on Tuesday, May 21 due to security threats.

The reports were circulating in a section of the media with a claim that RCB had abandoned their practice session due to security reasons while Rajasthan Royals (RR) conducted their practice session. With the Qualifier 1 scheduled on Tuesday, the Narendra Modi Stadium was unavailable for the practice and so the Gujarat College Ground was made available for both the teams.

GCA secretary Anil Patel debunked all the reports saying that RCB cancelled their practice session because of heatwave. He also added that the alternate venue, Gujarat College Ground was made available with prior permission from District Magistrate.

"All the reports of RCB cancelling practice sessions due to security threats are false. We (Gujarat Cricket Association) provided the training facility for both teams (RCB and RR) at the Gujarat college ground as it was not possible to schedule it at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to the playoffs," Secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, Anil Patel told ETV Bharat in a telephonic conversation from Ahmadabad.

"An official permission was taken from (Ahmadabad) District Magistrate (Praveena DK) to hold practice at the venue as Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were placed in the building due to the (Lok Sabha) elections. RCB cancelled practice session beacause of heatwave," elaborated the GCA secretary.

RCB will lock horns against RR in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR finished the group stage at the third position in the points table while RCB scripted a brilliant comeback to bounce back from initial defeats and get a place in the playoffs.

The winner of the RCB versus RR match will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.