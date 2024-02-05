Elevate Love's Vibe: Vastu-Infused Valentine's Day Gifts for Heartfelt Connections

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is around the corner and lovers are gearing up for the celebration of love. However, some experts advise against certain gifts based on Vastu, suggesting that the choice of gifts can influence the energy in a relationship.

As February 14 approaches, the excitement among lovers intensifies, with anticipation building for the day of love on February 14. Valentine's week, beginning on February 7 with 'Rose Day' and concluding with 'Kiss Day' on February 13th, sets the stage for the expression of love.

During this time, partners exchange gifts ranging from flowers and chocolates to teddy bears, photo frames and even phones. However, Vastu experts caution that the type of gift given can impact the harmony in a relationship.

Similar to how Vastu is considered for homes, these experts suggest applying Vastu principles to the act of giving gifts in the context of love. It is advised that choosing appropriate gifts can contribute to enhancing the sweetness in a relationship, while giving certain items may lead to difficulties. For instance, gifting thorn plants is discouraged, as they are believed to create tension in a relationship.

On the positive side, Vastu-friendly gifts are recommended to strengthen the bond between partners. Bamboo plants are considered auspicious, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Laughing Buddha is also suggested as a gift, believed to bring peace and happiness into the home. Red rose flowers, representing love without thorns, are viewed favourably in Vastu Shastra.

While these recommendations offer a unique perspective, it's essential to balance Vastu considerations with the personal preferences and tastes of your partner for a truly meaningful and thoughtful Valentine's Day celebration.

