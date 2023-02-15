Hyderabad: Valentine's Day fever continues to spill over the next day. After celebrating the day of love with their significant half and loved ones, celebrities continue to share glimpses of their Valentine's Day celebration. Blessing our social media feeds on Wednesday, are Priyanka Chopra and her husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

NickYanka, as they are lovingly called by their fans, took to their social media and shared love-filled messages for each other. Going by their Valentine's Day celebrations, it seems that the couple had a quality time together. While PeeCee said that every day is Valentine's Day with Nick, the singer called the Desi Girl his "heart."

Each day is V-Day for NickYanka

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a set of two pictures on Valentine's Day. While the first image shows Priyanka and Nick cozying up, the second features PeeCee feeding ducks and geese with her daughter Malti Marie near Pinto Lake in California. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself in bed and wrote that every day Valentine's Day for her and Nick.

Meanwhile, Nick on Wednesday morning shared a video wherein Priyanka is seen sitting and holding his hand while live music if being performed. With good food and a beautiful view, the couple seemingly made memories together celebrating their love which crossed boundaries of race, continent, and ethnicity.

Valentine's Day was even more special for Priyanka as the trailer of her upcoming Hollywood film Love Again dropped on the day of love. Chopra shared the trailer on her social media handles while her supportive husband too took to his Instagram handle and heaped praise on Priyanka.