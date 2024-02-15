TBMAUJ Box Office Day 6: Shahid and Kriti's Film Banks on Valentine's Day, Sees 75 Pc Jump

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a huge increase of 75.32%, earning Rs 6.75 crore on Valentine's day. According to early estimates, the futuristic romantic comedy made saw a hike after making Rs 3.85 crore the day before. The film revolves around a young guy and a robot, who fall in love in the film. The film is helmed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, TBMAUJ earned Rs 3.75 crore earlier on Monday, a 65.12% decrease following a profitable weekend. On February 9, Teri Baaton Mein... opened in theatres amid mixed reviews minting Rs 6.50 crore. It gained 44.03% and made ₹9.65 crore on Saturday. The next day's business was much more prosperous. Gaining 11.40%, the robo-romance brought in ₹10.75 crore on Sunday.

In the domestic market, the gross collection is Rs 41.5 crore, while the total net collection is Rs 41.35 crore. With Rs 22.5 crore in overseas receipts, the film has made Rs 64 crore globally thus far. According to media estimates, Rs 75 crore was used to develop the romantic comedy, which is a joint venture between Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The fact that TBMAUJ is the only feel-good romance film out during Valentine's Week may be contributing to its success. Teri Baaton Mein has now gotten the Valentine's Day boost, as was to be expected. It's anticipated that the film will break even in the next several days.

The January 25 release of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has seen a decline in sales. Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk - Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa and Yami Gautam's Article 370, both of which release on February 23, will compete with the Shahid-Kriti film next.

Coming back to TBMAUJ, the protagonist Shahid is an engineer named Aryan Agnihotri, who falls in love with a robot girl named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (Sifra). Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Kumar all had prominent roles in the film.