Katrina Kaif Shares Candid Moments on Instagram as Vicky Kaushal Turns 36

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 17, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

Katrina Kaif with husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif with husband Vicky Kaushal(ANI Image)

On Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday, his wife Katrina Kaif shares a string of candid photos on Instagram. Earlier, his younger brother Sunny had shared a childhood picture to wish him on the special day.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif sent a social media birthday wish to her husband Vicky Kaushal as he turned 36 on Thursday. Katrina posted a series of unseen photos of Vicky on Instagram on Friday. Katrina's wish comes hours after Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

In one of the candid pictures shared by Kaif, Vicky can be seen sitting close to a window, smiling while looking away from the camera. He can be seen holding a cup in the second photo and looking out the window. Vicky wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans in the pictures, while in the last picture, Vicky can be seen seated inside a restaurant, with a piece of cake placed on the table in front of him. Vicky was wearing a black T-shirt in the last slide.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina skipped a caption and instead dropped three white heart emoticons and cake emojis. Prior to this, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's brother, also sent him well wishes on Instagram along with a few images. The now vs then picture of Vicky was captioned: "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla… Happy birthday cutie ♥️⭐️🤗"

On the professional front, Vicky will be featuring alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Laxman Utekar's Chhava. In the movie, Rashmika will play his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, while Vicky portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Films, headed by Dinesh Vijan. It is scheduled to open in theatres on December 6, 2024.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Pratima Kannan, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tinnu Anand were among the cast members of the Hindi version of the movie. In the Tamil adaptation, Rajesh Williams, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar played the same parts. Katrina will next be featured in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming flick Jee Le Zara along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

