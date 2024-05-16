Shehnaaz Gill Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal On Instagram; CHECK POST

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrates his birthday on May 16, and fans and fellow celebrities alike are pouring in their warmest wishes. The actor, known for his exceptional acting skills and good looks, has won the hearts of many with his on-screen presence. Among those who have extended their heartfelt birthday wishes is actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram Story to share an endearing picture of herself and Vicky Kaushal. The adorable snapshot captures the duo embracing each other as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photo with the handsome hunk, Shehnaaz wrote, "Happy Birthday @vickykaushal09."

Shehnaaz Gill wishes Vicky Kaushal a happy birthday (Shehnaaz Gill's IG Story)

Vicky's industry friends including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Angad Bedi, and Jackky Bhagnani, have also joined in the celebration, sending their best wishes to the birthday boy. As Vicky marks another year of life, he is gearing up for an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. One of his most anticipated films is Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar, in which he will portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanaa.

In addition to Chhava, Vicky will also be seen in Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Bad Newz, featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, has been exploring her musical talents, releasing a music video titled Dhup Lagdi. As Vicky Kaushal celebrates his special day, his fans and colleagues are sending him love and best wishes for a successful and fulfilling year ahead.