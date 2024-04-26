WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Stumbles While Trekking, Finds Peace Amidst Nature's Splendor

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Stumbles While Trekking, Finds Peace Amidst Nature's Splendor (ANI)

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her role in Bigg Boss 13, treats fans with a captivating video of her trekking adventure in the mountains. She falls while trekking, but does not give up and finally, finds a peaceful ambience, providing a serene beauty.

Hyderabad: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, known for her captivating personality and charming smile, has been winning hearts with her latest social media posts. The talented artist, who gained popularity through her stint in Bigg Boss 13, took her fans on a journey with her as she explored the serene beauty of nature.

On Friday, Shehnaaz shared a breathtaking video on Instagram, showcasing her trekking adventure in the mountains. The video featured her munching on chips, walking uphill, stumbling, and getting back up, only to find a peaceful ambience that provided a much-needed escape from her hectic daily life. The video was captioned with simple yet apt hashtags that read, "#trekking #waterfall #nature."

The post garnered a massive response from her fans, who poured their love and admiration into the comments section. A fan commented, "Love you unconditionally forever." Another wrote, "We will Never Stop Loving!! Keep Shining @shehnaazgill." One more wrote, "My natural lover God bless you with infinite happiness."

Shehnaaz's unique charm and versatility have contributed to her significant social media following, making her a beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor-singer has also made a mark in the music industry with her debut playback singing in Raveena Tandon starrer Patna Shukla and her latest single Dhup Lagdi, featuring Sunny Singh.

Currently, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming project Sab First Class opposite Varun Sharma. She last appeared in Thank You for Coming, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Kusha Kapila. With her latest endeavours, Shehnaaz is continuing to leave a lasting impression on the Indian film industry.

READ MORE

  1. From Salman, Emraan to Preity Zinta, B-Town Celebs Dazzle at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party - Watch
  2. BFFs Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila Enact 'Singles during Valentines Week' in Funny Reel - Watch
  3. Shehnaaz Gill kickstarts shoot for Sab First Class with Varun Sharma

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.