BFFs Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila Enact 'Singles during Valentines Week' in Funny Reel - Watch

Hyderabad: What happens when Sehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila are together in a hotel? They make reels. Shehnaaz of Big Boss fame and influencer Kusha Kapila released a video on Instagram that depicts their amusing shenanigans. The actress and Kusha can be seen doing antics as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's hit song Mere Khwabon mein Jo Aye plays.

The two mock life of singles referencing to the forthcoming Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14. Ahead of the festival of love, the two shared the hilarious video enacting as singles looking for a partner. Shehnaaz captioned the video "sab theek ho jayega behen" when she shared it on her official Instagram handle tagging Kusha.

In the video, Kusha and Shehnaaz are seen dancing, lip synching to the song's tunes while also pretending to look for their perfect match. The two looked lovely in black in their winter outfits. Shehnaaz wore a chic black chequered skirt over a black hi-neck and completed her look with an all black overcoat. On the other hand, Kusha opted fro blue denim and black shirt and kept her hair open.

The two were last seen together in Karan Boolani's film Thank You For Coming. Apart for them, the film comprised Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh in prominent roles. The film follows these five friends and their encounter with the concept of female sexual satisfaction.

Thank You For Coming, which opened in theatres on Octobner 06, 2023, also stars Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundra and Anil Kapoor. It explores the topics of female companionship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. The female led film was the only Indian feature film given the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Moving ahead, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to share screen space with actor Varun Sharma in the upcoming film Sab First Class. The film is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani.