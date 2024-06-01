ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll in Mizoram Landslides Rises to 29: Official

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

The body of a 34-year-old woman was found in the Tlawng River in the Kolasib area, increasing the death toll in the landslides in Mizoram to 29.

Death Toll in Mizoram Landslides Rises to 29: Official
Rescue work underway after heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal (ANI Photo)

Aizawl: The death toll in landslides in Mizoram climbed to 29 after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found in Tlawng River in Kolasib district, officials said. The woman, identified as Vanlalruali, and her husband had been missing after being hit by a landslide in Aibawk village in Aizawl district on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found in the river in Hortoki village in Kolasib district, which borders Assam, on Friday, they said. Her body was taken to Kawnpui after being fished out of the river and her family members confirmed her identity. Search for five other missing persons four of whom are from Melthum, including a six-month-old, besides Vanlalruali's husband is underway.

The deaths were reported in multiple landslides in Aizawl district on Tuesday. Of the deceased, 21 were locals while eight were migrants from Jharkhand and Assam. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He said the government has earmarked Rs 15 crore to tackle disasters triggered by rain caused by Cyclone Remal.

TAGGED:

MIZORAM LANDSLIDELANDSLIDESCYCLONE REMALMIZORAM LANDSLIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.