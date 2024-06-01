Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi Cast Vote in Patna

Patna: As voting goes on for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad cast his vote along with wife and daughter and RJD candidate for Saran Lok Sabha seat, Rohini Acharya at a polling booth in Patna.

Under the seventh phase, voting is being held on eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. RJD chief Lalu Yadav cast his vote with his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya at the booth set up in Patna's Veterinary College. A crowd of Lalu Yadav's supporters had gathered at the polling station in his support.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is the RJD candidate for Saran Lok Sabha seat where she is pitted against BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

In Patna Sahib, there is a contest between Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) from NDA and Congress candidate Anshul Avijit from Mahagathbandhan. On Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, there is a contest between Ramkripal Yadav from NDA and Lalu Prasad's daughter and RJD candidate Misa Bharti.

Patna Sahib is considered a safe seat for NDA but Pataliputra has become a hot seat, because Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti is claiming victory against the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav also cast their votes at a polling booth in Patna, Bihar during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday. Besides the RJD leaders, BJP sitting MP and candidate from Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife Maya Shankar cast their vote at a polling booth in Bihar capital Patna. A total of 17 candidates are in the fray from the Patna Sahib constituency including IND's Awadhesh Prasad, INC's Anshul Avijit, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BSP's Neeraj Kumar.