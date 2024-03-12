Katrina Kaif Poses with Sister Isabelle as She Attends Women's Premier League in Delhi

Katrina Kaif attends the ongoing Women's Premier League in Delhi with her sister Isabelle.

Katrina Kaif extends support to UP warriors as she attends the ongoing Women's Premier League in Delhi. She was accompanied with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif to the match.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif showed her support for UP Warriorz as she attended the ongoing Women's Premier League in Delhi. Katrina proudly wore the UP Warriorz jersey in the intense WPL match against the Gujarat Giants, where she was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina Kaif attended the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday. Several photographs and videos of the actor have appeared on social media platforms. The actor herself took to Instagram to share a picture from the match.

Taking to Instagram, the actor along with the picture wrote: "These girls ……All heart 🤍 More power to you ⚡️ #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz 🏏 💄 And a wonderful time with the most charming sharma family"

Previous matches of the Women's Premier League featured additional Bollywood celebrities. Kareena Kapoor's selfie with famous designer Masaba Gupta, Olympic fighter Mary Kom, and entrepreneur Vineeta Singh from a match went viral on Instagram. The league's inaugural ceremony also featured stunning performances by Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan.

Coming back to Katrina, the actor made an everlasting impression with her performance in the recent film Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan directorial featured Vijay Sethupathi opposite her. It received excellent reviews and was recently released on Netflix. Merry Christmas combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual style, with Raghavan injecting his trademark suspense into this neo-noir tale.

The Hindi version also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. In the Tamil adaptation, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams play the same roles. Katrina is next slated to appear in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

