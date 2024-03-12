Katrina Kaif Arrives in Mumbai with Sister Isabelle; Both Stun in Trendy Looks - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is not only the current queen of Bollywood, but she is also the ruler of many hearts. The Tiger 3 actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her sister Isabelle Kaif, looking gorgeous. She touched on Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the video shared by paparazzi, Katrina walks in style with her sister. The actress looks stunning in a white gown with black polka patterns on it. She matched it with a black leather jacket, black boots, and sunglasses. Isabelle, on the other hand, looked trendy with blue ripped jeans and a grey hoodie with a star motif.

As Katrina reached her car, a fan arrived and presented her a charming rose. This made the actress smile. After taking the flower, she sat in her car and drove off.

Katrina and her husband actor Vicky Kaushal were last spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Earlier, Vicky opened up about how his life changed after marrying Katrina. He stated that his wife has provided steadiness in his life. The actor went on to say that after one gets married, they are never the same. Vicky said he has grown and matured greatly over the last two and a half years, surpassing the level of personal progress he had over his first 33 years of existence.

On the professional front, Katrina last appeared in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and received widespread critical acclaim. Before that, she appeared in Tiger 3, which starred Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film did fairly well at the box office.

The actress is likely to appear in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film's release has been postponed due to scheduling concerns.