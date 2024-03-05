Hyderabad: Last week, Jamnagar hosted a large gathering of Bollywood celebrities to honour Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The event was spectacular, allowing celebrities to relax and interact despite their hectic schedules. Numerous photos capturing the essence of the event have circulated on social media, showing celebrities fully involved in the wonderful occasion. Sara Ali Khan recently published a series of photos of herself with other well-known actors and industry pals.

Sara Ali Khan Poses with Vicky-Katrina, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur at Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Sara Ali Khan surprised her Instagram followers on March 4th with a glimpse into the bright festivities of Anant and Radhika's Hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar. The photographs show the actress getting along with Bollywood's star couples, such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, and the charismatic Arjun Kapoor. The stars, dressed to dazzle in magnificent traditional attire, exuded elegance.

The Zara Hatke The Zara Bachke actress not only captured the star-studded moments, but also provided a glimpse into the lovely family bonds that shone during the festivities. Sara's Instagram feed contained cherished moments spent with her loved ones, including father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The family clearly had a great time at the event, creating memories.

On the work front, the actress is preparing for an exciting slate of flicks. One of her next films is Murder Mubarak, a thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma. Excitement grows as the movie's teaser is set to premiere on March 5. Sara is also looking forward to another highly anticipated film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is based on true events. Sara plays Usha Mehta, a heroic independence fighter set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement. Fans were treated to a trailer release today, March 4.