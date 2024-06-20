Indian Railways Conducts Successful Trial on World's Highest Chenab Railway Bridge

Srinagar: Indian Railways on Thursday completed a trial run on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world. The bridge, located between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi, will soon see regular rail services, officials confirmed.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the achievement on X, stating, "Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan-Reasi section of USBRL project Jammu & Kashmir."

Currently, train services operate from Kanyakumari to Katra and from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which includes this bridge, is slated for completion by the end of the year.

The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.

The project's first phase, covering 118 km from Qazigund to Baramulla, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases included the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres (approximately 1,178 feet) above the Chenab River, making it about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The 1,315-metre-long bridge is part of a larger initiative to integrate the Kashmir Valley into the Indian Railway network.

