Katrina-Vicky Strike Mushy Pose, Alia Beams in Ranbir's Arms from Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal at Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash, Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt at Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

Katrina Kaif dropped mushy pictures with Vicky Kaushal from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Also delighting her followers on Instagram was Alia Bhatt, who shared a stunning picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor from the Day 2 of Ambanis' bash.

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are among the beloved couples of Bollywood. They're currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Katrina recently shared mushy photos with Vicky from the second day of the Ambani's pre-wedding bash, while Alia stunned fans with glamorous pictures from the same event.

On March 3, Katrina Kaif shared two romantic photos on her Instagram from the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, showing her and Vicky Kaushal sharing tender moments. Katrina looks chic in a floral outfit while Vicky complements her in a beige ensemble.

Earlier that day, Alia delighted her followers with glamorous pictures of herself and Ranbir from the sangeet night. Dressed in stunning ethnic attire for the event in Jamnagar, Alia is all smiles in the first picture wherein she is seen wrapped in Ranbir's arms. In a string of pictures shared on social media, the Raazi actor looks ravishing in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's design.

The star-studded pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 1 with Rihanna's performance, followed by Diljit Dosanjh the next day. Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others graced the occasion with electrifying dance performances.

After two days of extravagant celebrations, the Ambanis have planned a grand finale for day 3, featuring performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Akon, Arijit Singh, and other musical talents, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the three-day event.

Read More

  1. Maha Aarti to Akon and Arijit Performance: Day 3 Schedule for Ambanis' Pre-wedding Bash Revealed
  2. SRK Turns Host, Greets Guests with Jai Shree Ram 'for Good Measure' at Ambani Pre-wedding Bash
  3. WATCH | Ranveer Singh Questions Buzz Around His Baby with Deepika Padukone, Leaves Ambanis in Splits

TAGGED:

Anant Radhika PreweddingKatrina Kaif Vicky KaushalAlia Bhatt Ranbir KapoorCelebs at Anant Radhika Prewedding

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.