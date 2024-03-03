WATCH | Ranveer Singh Questions Buzz Around His Baby with Deepika Padukone, Leaves Ambanis in Splits

Ranveer Singh Jokes about His Baby with Deepika Padukone, Leaves Mukesh Ambani in Splits

Hyderabad: B-town celebrities delivered outstanding performances on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child together, danced on Gallan Goodiyaan. However, not their performance, it was Ranveer's antics and his light-hearted take on becoming a father that stole the show, leaving Mukesh Ambani gasping for breath.

Several videos and photos from Saturday's gala night have gone viral on social media. One of the videos shows Ranveer asking his wife to join him on the dance floor. The video starts with Ranveer joking about expecting a child, saying: Mera bachcha ho raha hai, kya hi ho raha hai (I am going to be a father, anything is happening). It was his joke about becoming a father that left Mukesh Ambani, who sat in the front row, in splits.

The couple then danced to Ranveer's song Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhakadne Do. Mom-to-be Deepika looked ethereal in a gold and black lehenga choli with a choker and stunning earrings. She kept her hair in a tidy, glossy bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dashing in his black and blue sherwani for the major event.

For the unversed, the power couple is ready to embark on their parenting journey. They are expecting their first child together. The couple headed to Instagram on Thursday to announce the wonderful news to their fans and followers. The announcement post included the baby's clothes, shoes, and toys.

The post listed Deepika's delivery date as "September 2024." Ranveer-Deepika married on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and later appeared in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

They are at present at Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities ahead of his wedding with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Aside from SRK, Salman, and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were sighted at the event. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.