Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Ceremony...Nita Ambani's Special Message

Hyderabad: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, India's richest man, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, began on March 1. Jamnagar was buzzing with the arrival of celebrities. On the occasion, Mukesh's wife Nita Ambani released a special video message inviting the guests.

"I have two important wishes for our youngest son Ananth-Radhikah's marriage. First...we are organising the celebrations to remember our roots. Second...we wanted this celebration to reflect our arts, culture and heritage. And Jamnagar is very close to our hearts. I started my career here,'' said Neeta in that message.

Film stars and many celebrities are reaching Jamnagar to participate in pre-wedding celebrations. Welcome arches have also been set up at the airport to welcome them. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with his wife Priscilla Chan, reached Jamnagar this morning. They were accorded a warm welcome traditionally.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan's family, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's family, director Atlee and others have already come from Bollywood. Pop singer Rihanna also reached Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding ceremony began at 5.30 pm, which will be conducted traditionally and grandly for three days. It may be recalled that Anant and Radhika got engaged in January 2023 at Antilia, Ambani's residence in Mumbai. Both of them will get married in July.

