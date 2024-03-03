Deepika Padukone Exudes Boss Lady Vibes in New Post; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone never fails to make a statement, whether with her on-screen roles or with her fashion sense. The actor recently dropped pictures from a latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle. However, what caught the attention of netizens was her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's flirtatious comment on the post.

Deepika's latest pictures in a beige co-ord set exude beauty from a mile and a half away. The Piku actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share her look for the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The star exuded boss lady vibes in an off-white long lightweight jacket and wide-leg trousers, which she matched with tan stylish heels and cool black sunglasses.

Deepika left the caption blank when she shared the pictures. As soon as she dropped the pictures, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to drop mushy comments. However, Ranveer Singh made one of the first remarks. The actor channelled his inner Rocky Randhawa, saying, "Oh Hi hottie."

Soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities. Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018, making them one of Bollywood's most popular couples. Recently, they revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who married in Lake Como, Italy, fell in love while filming their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Romeo and Juliet adaptation, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which was released in 2013.

On the professional front, Deepika was recently seen in Fighter, an aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. She will next appear in the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Amitabh Bachchan, will open in theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also star in Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3, which will be released in 2025.