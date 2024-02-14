From Deepika-Ranveer to Alia-Ranbir: Celebrity Couples Whose Love Blossomed on-Set

Hyderabad: Bollywood, over the course of several decades, has skillfully produced captivating love stories, complemented by heartfelt melodies. These romantic tales frequently extend beyond the realm of the screen and blossom into real-life relationships. There have been numerous instances of stars crossing paths on film sets, embarking on romantic journeys, and ultimately exchanging vows. Here, we present seven Bollywood couples whose love stories flourished while collaborating on a movie project.

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: This power couple of Bollywood consistently captivates the attention of the media through their affectionate displays in public. According to reports, their love story first unfolded during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniably electric, and although they chose to keep their relationship under wraps for a significant period of time, they eventually solidified their love with a wedding ceremony in December 2018, held at the picturesque Lake Como.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: The love between Ranbir and Alia is said to have ignited during their time working together on the set of Brahmastra. However, the initial sparks of their romance began to flicker while they were on a flight heading to a workshop for the same film. As they continued to collaborate on the project, their feelings for one another deepened. Nonetheless, the couple opted to keep their relationship hidden. On April 14, 2022, Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony held at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra. The event was an intimate affair attended solely by close friends and family. The couple, today, joyfully fulfill their roles as parents to their daughter, Raha.

3. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: It was speculated that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began dating shortly after commencing work on Shershaah (2021). Although rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2021, none of them confirmed until Kiara reluctantly admitted during Koffee with Karan Season 7, that they were "more than close friends". Although their first and only on-screen collaboration did not culminate in a happy ending, they found themselves united by love and happiness when they took the plunge and tied the knot in February 2023.

4. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: The love story of Kareena and Saif bloomed on the set of Tashan in 2008, following their collaboration in Omkara (2006) and LOC: Kargil (2003). Kareena, fresh out of a five-year relationship with Shahid Kapoor, found solace in Saif, who had already been divorced from Amrita Singh in 2004. Their love story, fit for a fairy tale, united the Nawab of Pataudi with the daughter of Bollywood's esteemed family. In 2008, they made their relationship public, and after four years of romance, they tied the knot in October 2012, marking one of the most highly anticipated weddings in Bollywood. Together, they have two adorable boys - Taimur and Jehangir, who have captured the hearts of paparazzi with their effortless charisma.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: Tamannaah and Vijay's brewing romance gained attention with a video, which showcased the two kissing at a New Year's Party in Goa. Although they remained tight-lipped about their equation, their frequent outings together in Mumbai spoke volumes. Tamannaah finally broke her silence by acknowledging that their relationship started on the set of Lust Stories 2. This anthology film, helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, marked their first on-screen collaboration.

6. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal: Richa and Ali's love story unfolded during their time working on Fukrey, eventually leading to a deep connection. The couple initially planned to wed in 2020 but had to postpone due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, they legally tied the knot during that time and later celebrated their union with friends and family in 2022. Currently, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Joyously sharing the news on Instagram, they declared, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

7. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth: Aditi and Siddharth have been in a romantic relationship for a couple of years. Despite not making their union official, their frequent social media posts together have hinted at their deep connection. In January of this year, Aditi shared a photo of them celebrating the New Year, finally acknowledging their love publicly. The couple first collaborated for the movie Mahasamudaram and their love has been flourishing since.