Valentine's Week: From Alia- Ranbir to Deepika- Ranveer, Celebs Seal It with a Kiss

Hyderabad: Valentine's Week begins on February 7 with Rose Day. Following Rose Day, couples commemorate Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, and Hug Day on February 12. We are now on the seventh day of Valentine's Week, which is celebrated as Kiss Day. It falls on the day before Valentine's Day (February 14) and the day after Hug Day (February 12).

Kissing is a universal language that helps express a wide range of emotions without the use of words. It enhances the relationships between partners and fosters a sense of intimacy and comfort. Whether it's a light peck or a passionate hug, the true meaning of Kiss Day is when you trust your other half and share the intimacy of your relationship.

On this Kiss day, here's a look at celebrity couples showering love on each other with an innocent kiss.

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone with her husband Ranveer Singh

The IT couple of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer never shy away from showing affection. The couple has set high benchmark of chemistry, love and understanding in a relationship. In the picture, The Padmaavat actor can be seen pecking Ranveer's cheeks in adoration.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir are on of the most talked about couples of B-town. Their love story is straight out of a fairy tale as we all know Alia had been crushing on the Saawariyaa actor ever since she first him at the age of 13. The now married couple never disappoint their fans and keep posting pictures of themselves. The loved up picture shared here is testimony to their love.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in a candid picture

Katrina met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, which was when their affair began. She admitted, "I didn't know anything about him. He was merely a name I'd heard before but never identified with. But then I met him, and I was won over!" Katrina described her connection as 'unexpected and out of the blue', adding, "It was my destiny and it was genuinely meant to be. There were so many coincidences that everything seemed unbelievable at times." Their genuine connection seeps through their posts on social media.

Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan drops a kiss on wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan's cheeks

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan began dating in 2007 and have now been together for 16 years. "What does Saif mean to me?" Saif is my entire being, universe, and life revolves around him. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life," she says looking back on their journey together.

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gives a peck on hubby Nick Jonas' cheeks

From their humble beginnings as a summer 2018 romance to their lavish wedding celebrations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grown into a celebrity power couple. Their online PDA is something to vouch for as the couple with each social media post raises the bar of compatibility even higher.

Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput first met when she was 20 and he was 34, and he was astonished by how his celebrity status didn't impact her. They got married in an arranged marriage. However, defying the norms, the couple is going strong with their chemistry shining through in every picture they post online.

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra with wife Kiara Advani sharing a kiss

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7. They got married in the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was attended by close family members and a few celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla. Kiara and Sidharth started dating while working on Shershaah (2021). Similar to their reel life tuning, the couple has got it sorted in real too.

Ram Charan- Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Konidela

Superstar Ram Charan and entrepreneur-philanthropist Upasana are an undeniable power couple. Despite being from different fields, the college sweethearts support and complement each other. In the picture, Ram can be seen caressing Upasana at their baby shower ceremony.

Allu Arjun- Sneha

Allu Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun in each others embrace

Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's partner, is well-known for her social media presence. She recently shared a series of images with her Instagram followers, depicting herself and her hubby. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, a Telugu film industry power couple, are seen embracing and kissing each other on the cheeks.