Maha Aarti to Akon and Arijit Performance: Day 3 Schedule for Ambanis' Pre-wedding Bash Revealed

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat are going strong on their third day. The schedule for today promises a day full of captivating musical performances by well-known artists.

Starting from March 1st, the celebrations have been a grand affair, with two days already packed with exciting events and lavish parties. Everyone is eagerly awaiting what's in store for the final day.

Today's plan has just been revealed, ensuring another memorable experience for all attendees. The lineup includes performances by famous artists like Akon, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others, ensuring the festivities end on a high note.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Day 3 schedule

A snapshot shared on social media unveils the detailed schedule for March 3, 2024, of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The day starts with 'Tusker Trails at Gajvan' from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, inviting guests to enjoy a brunch with elephants in a casual chic attire setting.

At 6:00 pm, 'Hastakshar At Valley of Gods' begins, where guests are expected to wear Heritage Indian attire. The event invites everyone to celebrate the promise of love while immersing in Indian culture and tradition. The evening includes a Maha Aarti followed by a delightful dinner under the stars.

The night promises to be magical with performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and other musical talents like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan.

The celebration continues with an electrifying after-party at Vantara Niwas. The guests will dance the night away as Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu will take care of the music.