SRK Turns Host, Greets Guests with Jai Shree Ram 'for Good Measure' at Ambani Pre-wedding Bash

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of hosting duties at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Bollywood stars gathered at the venue for the sangeet night, where King Khan, dressed in black, welcomed the audience with the phrase 'Jai Shree Ram' before introducing the Ambani family members.

In videos circulated online, Shah Rukh greeted the audience and added, "And for very good measure, Jai Shree Ram. God bless you all." He then presented Ambani family senior ladies, referring to them as the 'Powerpuff Girls,' 'Ambani's Angels,' and 'Spice Girls of Jamnagar.'

Referring to them as the 'Powerpuff Girls' of the Ambani family, Shah Rukh highlighted their significance and the role they play in keeping the family united. He also entertained the crowd with performances of his popular songs, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan, alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

On the second day of festivities, SRK, Salman, and Aamir showcased their dance moves to the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR, reuniting after a long time. Additionally, they danced to iconic Bollywood numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Masti Ki Pathshala.

The pre-wedding gala saw the arrival of numerous Bollywood celebrities in Jamnagar, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and others. Pop star Rihanna performed on the first day, delighting the audience with a medley of her hits and joining the Ambani family onstage for a dance, including a performance with Janhvi to the song Zingaat.