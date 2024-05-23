ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Arrested With Gold Worth Over Rs 48 Lakh Concealed in Rectum at Varanasi Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

A Customs official said that during routine checking of passengers deboarding an Air India flight IX 184 which landed at the airport on Wednesday, a passenger's activities appeared suspicious. During subsequent scanning, three gold capsules were spotted in the passenger's anus which were recovered by a team of doctors.

Gold capsules recovered from the rectum of a passenger at Varanasi Airport
Gold capsules recovered from the rectum of a passenger at Varanasi Airport (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi: In a shocking incident, Customs officials on Wednesday recovered smuggled gold worth over Rs 48 lakh at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, from a passenger from Bihar who had concealed the gold in his anus, an official said. The gold was concealed in the form of a capsule hidden in the passenger's private part and was spotted during scanning of passengers de-boarding the plane.

Customs department officials said that an Air India flight IX 184 landed at the airport from Sharjah late on Wednesday evening. During the routine checking of the passengers, one of the passengers appeared suspicious and was detained by the Customs officials for questioning.

During subsequent checking of the passenger and scanning, it was revealed that there was gold in the form of capsules in his private part. The passenger was taken to the private room and with the help of a team of doctors, three gold capsules were recovered from his anus, an official said.

The gold capsules weighing 660 grams, are said to be worth more than Rs 48 lakh. The arrested accused has been identified as Hasmuddin Ali, a resident of Champaran district of Bihar. During interrogation, he admitted to gold smuggling. An official said that further proceedings against the arrested accused are underway.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport was in news last year as well when in June, Customs officials found gold worth more than one crore rupees hidden in the toilet of the Airport. The gold was allegedly smuggled by a passenger in an Air India Express aircraft IX 184 from Sharjah.

  1. Read more: 16 gold bars hidden in toilet at Varanasi airport seized
  2. 30 Airports, Including Varanasi, Receive Bomb Threat Emails

TAGGED:

PRIVATE PART GOLD SMUGGLINGSHARJAH GOLD VARANASI AIRPORTGOLD CONCEALED IN RECTUMBIHAR MAN GOLD AIRPORTLAL BAHADUR SHASTRI AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.