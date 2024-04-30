30 Airports, Including Varanasi, Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Varanasi: A total of 30 airports across the country, including Varanasi received bomb threat by email on Monday, triggering intensive search operations at the premises.

Authorities at Varanasi airport received the threat mail at its official email address last evening. The mail claimed that bombs have been fitted at all the airports and the premises will be blown up with the pressing of a button.

Soon after the mail was received, security officials of CISF and Uttar Pradesh Police held an emergency meeting and a high alert was issued at the Varanasi airport premises. Surveillance was increased at all the gates and a thorough inspection was launched which continued till late night.

The mail id from which the threat was issued is being investigated but till now no information has been found regarding its sender. The threat mail was written in Hindi and had an emoji of a bomb. Along with route march, a joint inspection was conducted in the villages surrounding the airport.

Ajay Kumar, senior CISF commandant at the airport, said the airport director had received an unknown email on Monday in which, 30 airports of the country have been threatened to be blown up. Although this seems to be an act of some mentally challenged person, necessary caution has been taken.