Kangana Ranaut Welcomes CAA Notification; Posts Picture of PM Modi, HM Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Hours after the Union Home Ministry issued a notification for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hailed the move.

Kangana, known for her roles in Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen among others, posted a Story on her Instagram handle. The Story featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Home Minister Amit Shah. She also used the Indian flag to show her support for the CAA.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

The Narendra Modi government on Monday issued notification for the CAA, 2019, for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 2014.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Centre will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

Actors including Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Tanisha Mukerji, Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, producer Ashoke Pandit, director Anil Sharma are also among those who have supported the CAA.

In December 2019, Paresh Rawal compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister, emphasising that Modi's leadership will prevent India from "disintegrating".

Noted Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had also shown his support for CAA and NRC.

Regarding Kangana's professional endeavours, she is currently occupied with her upcoming project Emergency, which signifies her directorial comeback following the release of the period film Manikarnika in 2019. This political drama serves as a biographical movie portraying the life of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 14, 2024.