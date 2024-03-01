After 6 Years, Kangana Ranaut Finds 'Satisfying' Answer to Nepotism Debate. Guess Who Impressed Her

Hyderabad: After six years, Kangana Ranaut has finally found what she describes as a "satisfying" answer to the ongoing debate on nepotism. The debate originated in 2017 after an episode of Koffee with Karan, where Kangana accused Karan Johar of promoting nepotism in the film industry. The conversation gained momentum after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Despite the passing time, the issue continues to resurface whenever a star kid is launched or established insiders receive opportunities despite a string of failures.

Recently, Kangana shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressing his views on nepotism. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "It's been 6 years since I ignited the biggest debate called Nepotism. So many people were asked about it, for the first time I found a satisfying answer to this question." Impressed by Gadkari's stance, the actor expressed her admiration for his integrity and his approach to nepotism.

In the video shared by the actor, Gadkari recounted his own journey and shared that he began at the grassroots level by putting up party posters and achieved success through hard work. He made it clear that if any of his family members wanted to enter politics, they would need to start from scratch, without exploiting his position or seeking top posts. Furthermore, Gadkari stressed that while his family might inherit his wealth, his political legacy rightfully belongs to his party colleagues, not his kin.

Meanwhile, professionally, Kangana has several projects in the pipeline. She is preparing for the release of "Emergency," a film she has produced and directed, and in which she also stars. Additionally, she has begun filming for a supernatural thriller alongside R. Madhavan. Fans can also anticipate her return in the sequel to "Queen," directed by Vikas Bahl, as well as the third installment of "Tanu Weds Manu."