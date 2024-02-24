Kangana Ranaut Alleges Dark Web Activities in Bollywood: 'Many Big Names Will Be Exposed If...'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut, Dark Web, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut alleged use of dark web by 'many popular film personalities'. The actor also urged authorities to address the issue as according to her several 'big names' from the industry will be exposed in the process.

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, recently made a startling statement about certain practices in Bollywood. She asserted that some influential figures in the film industry resort to using the dark web to intrude into people's private communications through platforms like WhatsApp and emails.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana highlighted a recent update where phone calls would not only display numbers but also the registered names associated with them. She commended this feature and urged authorities to address the issue of the dark web as well.

In her post, Kangana alleged, "Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking into everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

Regarding her upcoming projects, Kangana is set to portray the role of Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency, where she serves both as the lead actor and director. Additionally, reports are rife for Kangana being tapped to portray Goddess Parvati in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa. The film is also said to be featuring Prabhas, who will portray Lord Shiva.

Furthermore, Kangana has commenced shooting for a psychological thriller with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan, directed by Vijay. The sequel to her acclaimed film Queen is also in the pipeline, confirmed by director Vikas Bahl, marking a decade since the original's release in March.

Read More

  1. 'Try Next Lifetime': Kangana Ranaut Mocks 'Nepo Kids' While Praising Manoj Bajpayee's 'Best Acting'
  2. Don't Give Me Any Role: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Wish to Collaborate with Her
  3. HC Dismisses Kangana Ranaut's Plea Seeking Stay on Javed Akhtar's Defamation Complaint Proceedings
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming FilmsKangana Ranaut on Dark WebBollywoodKangana Ranaut

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.