Kangana Ranaut Alleges Dark Web Activities in Bollywood: 'Many Big Names Will Be Exposed If...'

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, recently made a startling statement about certain practices in Bollywood. She asserted that some influential figures in the film industry resort to using the dark web to intrude into people's private communications through platforms like WhatsApp and emails.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana highlighted a recent update where phone calls would not only display numbers but also the registered names associated with them. She commended this feature and urged authorities to address the issue of the dark web as well.

In her post, Kangana alleged, "Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking into everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

Regarding her upcoming projects, Kangana is set to portray the role of Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency, where she serves both as the lead actor and director. Additionally, reports are rife for Kangana being tapped to portray Goddess Parvati in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa. The film is also said to be featuring Prabhas, who will portray Lord Shiva.

Furthermore, Kangana has commenced shooting for a psychological thriller with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan, directed by Vijay. The sequel to her acclaimed film Queen is also in the pipeline, confirmed by director Vikas Bahl, marking a decade since the original's release in March.