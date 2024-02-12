'Try Next Lifetime': Kangana Ranaut Mocks 'Nepo Kids' While Praising Manoj Bajpayee's 'Best Acting'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Manoj Bajpayee for his acting skills. The 36-year-old actor took to her social media handle to share a reel featuring various performances of Manoj Bajpayee in his films. Known for her penchant for taking jabs at other Bollywood celebrities, Kangana now directs her mockery towards those who consider 'nepo kids' as the best actors, urging them to try it in their next life.

On Monday, the Queen actor shared a reel of Manoj Bajpayee on her Instagram Story, accompanied by the caption, "When they call some nepo kid the best actor, show them this and tell them, isko best acting bolte hai, try next lifetime."

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story

From Manoj Bajpayee's earlier movies like Daud and Satya, both helmed by Ram Gopal Verma, to his extensive filmography until he made a powerful comeback with Gangs Of Wasseypur, and the way he has been dominating the digital platform with outstanding performances in shows like The Family Man, Gulmohar, and now Killer Soup, he is an actor one cannot afford to overlook. With his charisma, he manages to convey emotions that compel us to watch him repeatedly. His most recent portrayal in Joram left viewers deeply moved.

On the other hand, shifting the focus to Kangana's projects, she is currently gearing up for the release of Emergency, in which she essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in significant roles. Kangana serves as both the director and producer of the film, slated to hit the screens this year on June 14. Additionally, she will reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for an upcoming thriller film.