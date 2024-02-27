Will Kangana Ranaut Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here's What Actor Has to Say

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut discussed how her reputation as a patriot has overshadowed her successful acting career and hints at a potential venture into politics. While the National Award-winning actor hasn't made a definitive decision about entering politics, she asserted that her dedication to serving the nation isn't hindered by her non-political status.

Despite widespread speculation that she might align with the BJP, Kangana remains ambiguous about contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a recent event in New Delhi, when asked about is she aspires to venture into politics, Kangana responded with a laugh, stating, "It is not my place to announce whether I should be contesting or not." The actor further said, "It has never kept me away from being a really aware person. I have done more than anyone could from this so-called seat for the country."

Reflecting on her identity as a staunch nationalist, the 36-year-old actor acknowledged that her patriotic voice has come to define her public persona more prominently than her illustrious acting career spanning two decades. She expressed gratitude for the widespread love and support she receives from audiences across India, attributing her success to the nation's unwavering affection.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Kangana is set to release Emergency, a film she both directed and produced, portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, slated to hit big screens on June 14. Additionally, she has begun filming a supernatural thriller alongside R Madhavan. Furthermore, fans can anticipate a sequel to Queen, her most successful film so far, confirmed by director Vikas Bahl.