Kangana Ranaut Takes Sly Dig at Actors Dancing at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. In the most recent incident, the actor seems to have reacted to the scores of actors and artists performing at the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kangana shared a screenshot from an article about the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, wherein she drew comparisons between herself and the former for refusing to perform at weddings.

The headline of the news article read: "Even if you give me five million dollars I won't come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at weddings." Sharing he screenshot of the news article, Kangana wrote: "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit."

She further continued: "But no matter how many temptations I had, I never danced at weddings, and many incredibly hit item songs were presented to me, so I soon avoided award presentations as well. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money; in a world of shortcuts, the younger generation must grasp that the only wealth one can earn is the richness of integrity (thumbs up)."

This comes after the Ambanis threw a lavish bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which was attended by celebrities from all around the world, not only those from India. Bollywood celebs, sports personalities, and other guests had a great time at the event. The stars include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others.

Apart from them, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Udit Narayan performed for the couple and their guests, while Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Kiara, Kareena, and others performed on stage. This is not the first time Kangana has spoken against performing at wedding functions. Not only her, Aamir Khan too in the past has turned down offers, however, he made an exception for the Ambanis.

On the professional front, Kangana will feature alongside R Madhavan in a psychological thriller directed by Vijay. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming historical drama film Emergency, which is also her solo directroial debut.