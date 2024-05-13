Junaid Khan-khushi Kapoor's Love Today Remake: Aamir Khan Joins Prep, Locations Hunting On

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is imminent, and he has been diligently working on several projects, including the highly anticipated film Maharaj, which is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. In addition to this, Junaid is gearing up to start filming for another eagerly awaited project, the remake of the Tamil film Love Today. The latest update is that Aamir Khan is also actively involved in the pre-production phase of the movie, ensuring that every detail is meticulously planned.

This remake will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, with Advait Chandan directing the project. Chandan has previously directed Aamir Khan starrer films like Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. As per a report by a newswire, the filming of Love Today was scheduled to commence in April this year. However, the extensive pre-production work led to a delay.

According to reports, director Advait Chandan has been scouting for locations over the past month and has invested considerable time in preparing for the film. Aamir Khan, being the perfectionist that he is, is also making sure everything is well planned, as it is one of the early projects in Junaid's career.

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, has been juggling between the two projects. He has been shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par at a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Powai, where he also finalised some crucial details for the Love Today remake. With multiple projects underway, including Lahore 1947, Aamir is ensuring that his production banner continues to produce a slate of films.

The final details of the Love Today remake have been locked, and the casting process is complete. The movie is now all set to go on floors, with the first schedule slated to be shot in Mumbai. Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut is highly anticipated, and with upcoming projects in the pipeline, he is set to make a mark in the industry.