Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi Wrap up Ek Din Shoot; His Second to Get Completed Before Debut in Maharaja

Hyderabad: Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is yet to make his debut with Maharaja. Even before the release of his debut fim, Junaid wraps up shooting for his second film, reportedly titled Ek Din. In the upcoming film, Junaid will be seen sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi. The recent completion of filming for his second movie has caught the attention of many.

According to reports, Junaid wrapped up an intensive 58-day shoot for his second project. Several pictures shared by fan pages of Sai Pallavi also hint at wrap of their film. Though specifics about the film remain undisclosed, insiders are buzzing with praise for Junaid's performance, emphasising his versatility and dedication to his characters, akin to his superstar father.

Earlier, Junaid and Sai spent 50 days filming in Japan for the film. The scenic beauty captured during their shoot at Japan's enchanting Sapporo Snow Festival promises a visual treat for audiences after the pictures of the duo from shooting stormed social media in February.

In addition to his ongoing projects, Junaid is gearing up to star alongside Khushi Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Love Today, slated to begin filming during the upcoming summer months.

Anticipation mounts for Junaid's debut film Maharaja on Netflix. The OTT giant did include Maharaja in its slate for 2024, however, release date is yet to be announced. While details about his role in Maharaja remain shrouded in secrecy, is it widely reported that he will be seen essaying role of a journalist in the film written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai. Maharaja is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.