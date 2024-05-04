Jr NTR's Birthday Could Hold War 2 First Look Surprise

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, one of the most esteemed actors in the film industry, has a slew of projects lined up in 2023. He is currently in Mumbai, filming for the upcoming spy-thriller movie War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Now, excitement peaks as reports suggest that Jr NTR's first look from the film will be unveiled on May 20, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Additionally, promotional assets from his other upcoming films will also be revealed on his special day. Following the massive success of RRR, Jr NTR has become a household name, and his every move is eagerly awaited by fans. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks NTR's Bollywood debut and features Kiara Advani in a special role. Reports indicate that Jr NTR will play an antagonist in a never-before-seen avatar, generating immense curiosity among fans.

Besides War 2, Jr NTR has another exciting project in the pipeline including Devara: Part 1, an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva. This film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Set against the backdrop of India's coastal areas, Devara is expected to be released in two instalments in languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Although initially scheduled for an April 5 release, Devara has been postponed to October 10, 2024, to coincide with the Dussehra festival, due to the extensive VFX work required. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and others, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.