Anne Hathaway Says It 'Would Be Dream' to Work with RRR Stars, Gushes over Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Film

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Anne Hathaway expresses her interest in collaborating with RRR stars as she gushes over Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer at the premiere of The Idea of You in New York. The Hollywood diva also shares her admiration for Priyanka Chopra.

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway, who graced the premiere of The Idea of You in New York, shared her admiration for SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. Speaking to a newswire at the film's premiere, Hathaway also expressed her interest in collaborating with global icon Priyanka Chopra in a movie or dance number.

Dazzling in a stunning red Versace gown at the premiere, Hathaway revealed that she loved 'RRR' and expressed her enthusiasm for working with Priyanka Chopra, saying, "If Priyanka (Chopra) asks me to do a movie or a dance step, I would love to do that. But I also have to say that I really loved 'RRR' and loved everybody in that film. That was amazing, and it would be a dream to work with any."

The 41-year-old actor also shared her secret to keeping everyone calm on set, attributing it to her practice of gratitude. "I practice gratitude. Try not to give it away too much. I have a family. Nothing is more important than that," she said. When asked to pick a favourite outfit from her iconic film The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway chose the "divine" Louis Vuitton shrug from the scene where Andy throws her phone.

Hathaway's latest romantic comedy, The Idea of You, directed by Michael Showalter and co-written by Jennifer Westfeldt, is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 2. The film, based on Robinne Lee's acclaimed novel, stars Hathaway alongside Nicholas Galitzine in lead roles.

