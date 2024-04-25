Hollywood's Anne Hathaway Expresses Eagerness for On-Screen Collaboration with Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway, who crossed paths during an international brand association last year, sparked hope among fans for a potential on-screen collaboration. The desire for a joint project has been simmering ever since, with Hathaway now expressing her eagerness to team up with Chopra, provided they find a script that truly captivates.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Hathaway confessed her admiration for the Indian actor, hinting that while they haven't yet discussed a potential collaboration, she's open to exploring the idea. The conversation even got her excited about the possibility of working together on a fun, high-stakes spy thriller.

As global ambassadors for luxury brand Bulgari, Hathaway and Chopra have crossed paths multiple times, including a 2022 meeting in Paris with BLACKPINK's Lisa and a 2023 reunion with Zendaya joining the duo. Despite their enjoyable meetings, Hathaway remained tight-lipped about whether they've explored the possibility of working together on a movie.

On the professional front, Chopra is currently engaged in the filming of Heads Of State, an action-comedy featuring an ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. The film is under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers.