WATCH: Jr NTR with Wife Joins Ranbir-Alia, Hrithik-Saba for Dinner, His Moment with Fan Girl Viral

Jr NTR with Wife Joins Ranbir-Alia, Hrithik-Saba, His Gesture for Fan Girl Wins Hearts - WATCH

Hyderabad: On Sunday night, JR NTR, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad and filmmaker Karan Johar took a break from their demanding shoot schedules to spend some time together over dinner. Those roaming the streets of Bandra were pleasantly surprised stumbling upon celebrities like Alia, Ranbir, and South star Jr NTR. The RRR actor even obliged a female fan with a selfie amidst the bustling crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actors.

In the videos shared by paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen arriving in his luxurious sedan on the night of April 28, alongside famed South Indian actor Jr NTR. The two actors, dressed in black, waited for a few minutes before Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar joined them. In another video, Hrithik Roshan was spotted entering the same venue with his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad.

Soon after, the stars were led into the restaurant, where they spent the night together. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor looked stunning in a beautiful flowy one-shoulder white and yellow dress. Karan did not disappoint his fans as he wore a black shirt and blue frayed denims. The Fighter actor made a beautiful entrance wearing a pair of jeans, a striped shirt, sneakers, and a cap.

Saba, on the other hand, opted for a white spaghetti top and beige trousers. She accessorised her ensemble with a clutch and high heels, wore minimal makeup, and put her hair in a smooth tight high bun. For the unversed, Alia worked with Jr NTR in the global hit RRR. Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani are currently busy filming Ayan's upcoming project War 2, produced by YRF and presently filming.